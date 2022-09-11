McAdam Man Dies After Two ATVs Collide on Trail

Police say a 61-year-old man has died and another person was injured after two all-terrain vehicles collided Saturday at the intersection of two trails in McAdam, N.B.

Members of the McAdam RCMP, McAdam Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the collision at around 1:20 p.m., on a service trail adjacent to the railway, near Saunders Road, according to Sgt. Scott Mackenzie of the McAdam RCMP Detachment.



Investigators believe an ATV driven by a 61-year-old McAdam man was travelling parallel to the train tracks, when it was struck by a second ATV travelling on an intersecting trail, MacKenzie said.

The first ATV is reported to have rolled over as a result of the collision. The McAdam man, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, died at the scene.

The second driver was hospitalized following Saturday's crash

The driver of the second ATV, who was also the only person on their vehicle, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be “non-life-threatening injuries.” Police did not identify the two people involved in the crash. It's not known if either driver was wearing a helmet.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office were assisting with the investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. MacKenzie said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. We will update this post as new information becomes available.

McAdam, New Brunswick is approximately 80 kilometres south of Woodstock, near the U.S./Canada border.

