Maritime Forest Rangers Help Battle Australia Wildfires

A flight is on its way to Australia with Forest Rangers from the Maritimes on board, including sixteen from New Brunswick.

Provincial Fire Equipment Coordinator Matthew Ruff says they’ll be helping to battle raging wildfires in Australia. He believes it is the first time ever they have gone there to help.

Wildfires spread throughout most of Australia, and Ruff says they have been in a drought situation for the last three years.

Some towns have to truck in water to fight the fires.