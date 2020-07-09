Mapelton Man Sentenced for Possession of Fentanyl

A Mapelton man was sentenced today in federal court in Portland for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced 35-year-old Christopher Myshrall to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. Myshrall pleaded guilty on November 19, 2019.

According to court records, on November 1, 2018, Myshrall was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by the Maine State Police for a traffic violation. A narcotics detection dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Troopers located over 700 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in hidden compartments in the vehicle’s engine area. Further investigation revealed that Myshrall and the vehicle’s operator had obtained the fentanyl in Massachusetts for distribution in Maine.

The Maine State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case as part of the Department of Justice’s Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, a program designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids.