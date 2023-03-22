Man & Woman Arrested in Maine for Felony Amounts of Fentanyl

A 39-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been arrested and charged after police seized a large amount of drugs from a home in Oxford, Maine.

Search Warrant Served Following Drug Activity Reported to Police

Alicia Bryer and Joshua McCarthy were taken into custody when officers with the Oxford Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence on March 12.

Felony Amount of Fentanyl Taken from the Home

Police found and seized a felony amount of fentanyl, crystal meth and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Residence had Several Warrants Served and Arrests Made

The residence was also the location of three different search warrants in the past three months, said police. Ten arrests have been made at the home in the last eight months. Police had to use tasers two times during the apprehensions.

Multiple Charges

Bryer faces several charges including Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

McCarthy has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

