Man Fired Shots at Occupied Car During Fight in Central Maine

A 26-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested Monday night in Auburn for shooting at a vehicle with people inside of it.
Man Fired Shots at Occupied Car During Fight
Steven Patterson from Concord “fired several shots at an occupied passenger vehicle during an altercation” at the Meineke Car Care at 199 Court Street, according to the Auburn Police Department. Officials said the weapon was recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Several Charges and Jail
Patterson is facing multiple charges including Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with bail set at $15,000 cash.
