43-Year-Old Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for Aggravated Drug Trafficking after drugs were seized following a traffic stop and search warrants at his home and business in Auburn.

Narcotics Found in Vehicle

The Auburn Police Department said Darren Douin from Auburn was pulled over around1 pm as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Officers found he was in possession of drugs and firearms.

Two Search Warrants

A search warrant was executed at his home at 28 Grove Street and a search warrant was also executed at his place of business, Happy Days Diner at 67 Mill Street.

Large Amount of Drugs Seized in Maine

Police seized 70 grams of cocaine base (crack), 55 grams of cocaine, 112 ecstasy pills, 2.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 firearms, $25,530 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking.

Facing Several Charges

Douin is facing charges for two counts of Aggravated Drug Trafficking and two counts of Unlawful Drug Possession. His bail was set at $30,000 cash.

More Charges

The investigation remains open and more charges are pending, said police.

