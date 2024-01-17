Man Arrested for Possession of Fentanyl, Meth & Crack in Maine
A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday for unlawful possession after fentanyl, meth and crack were seized in Auburn.
Man Arrested for Possession of Illegal Drugs
The Auburn Police Department said Deleon Henry from Bronx, New York was taken into custody after officers seized drugs, digital scales and packaging material at 18 Plummer Street.
Ongoing Investigation into Drug Trafficking
Police were investigating ongoing drug trafficking in the area and talked to witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene.
Fentanyl, Meth and Crack Seized
Officers seized approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, 3.5 grams of crystal meth, 2.2 grams of cocaine base (crack), digital scales and drug packaging materials.
Multiple Charges for Drug Possession
Henry is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of crack, Unlawful Possession of meth, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violation of conditions of release. He also had active bail conditions and was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
More Charges Expected
Police said additional charges were expected as the investigation remains open.
