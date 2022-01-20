Man Charged with Arson for 1 of 2 Palmyra House Fires

A Palmyra man is facing an arson charge for one of two weekend house fires in that town.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aaron Charbourn, 54, is accused of setting the fire at 409 Main Street in Palmyra on Sunday. This fire and another at 500 Main Street were reported at approximately 3:30 Sunday afternoon. He's charged with arson.

Get our free mobile app

Maine Dept of Public Safety Maine Dept of Public Safety loading...

Two adults and three children were inside the home at 409 Main Street and were able to make it out safely, with no injuries. Investigators have determined that the fire started on the outside of the building and was intentionally set. They arrested Chadbourn on Monday and placed him under house arrest. On Wednesday, Chadbourn violated his bail conditions, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was eventually located and taken into custody. He was arraigned remotely on Thursday from a local hospital, in the custody of the Somerset County Sheriff's Department.

Maine Dept of Public Safety Maine Dept of Public Safety loading...

The cause of the second fire, at 500 Main Street in Palmyra, remains under investigation. Officials say a portion of the building had been renovated and was being used as a living space. The two people living there were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Maine Dept of Public Safety Maine Dept of Public Safety loading...

We'll update this story as more details become available.

16 Unsolved Homicides in Maine from the Past 20 Years Anyone with information about any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police.