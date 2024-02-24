Maine’s New License Plate to be Unveiled to the State

The State of Maine is unveiling a license plate with a pine tree and blue star representing Maine's 1901 flag.

New Maine License Plates Represent 1901 State Flag

The new design replaces the 25-year-old chickadee license plates. The new plates will have an eastern pine tree and navy blue star to represent the North Star.

Maine Secretary of State Maine Secretary of State loading...

Law Passed to Require New Plates

The license plate’s new look comes after a law passed in 2023 to change the state’s license plates before May 2025.

No New Costs to Vehicle Owners

There will be no additional cost to vehicle owners associated with the change of design. The cost of the changes is close to $7 million dollars for the State of Maine, said the Sun Journal.

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

New Maine License Plates

Officials will reveal the new plates on Monday, February 26 at 11 am in Augusta.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker