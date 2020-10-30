MaineDOT Updated Highway Signs for Halloween & They’re Hilarious

I don't know who works at the Maine Department of Transportation and comes up with the highway signs but one thing's for sure, they deserve a raise!

The signs are always updating to whatever is topical, relevant, and seasonal. Honestly, personally, it gives me a little something to look forward to and giggle to as I make the long drive up I-295. Just in time for Halloween weekend, they have new signs that address safe driving as well as the importance of masking up in the midst of the pandemic.

There are a ton of Halloween activities going on all across the state this weekend with social distancing and safety in mind. So whether you're having a small get together at home, venturing out to some trusted homes, or attending a socially distant event, have FUN and be SAFE. And let's throw a huge Halloween party next year.

We're already looking forward to what they come up with for Thanksgiving!