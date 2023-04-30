This Maine Zoo With Over 200 Animals Sets Opening Date for 2023

It's almost time to release the beasts. Well, sort of release them.

The DEW Haven Rescue and Zoo announced that its officially opening for the season on Saturday, May 13. The animal safe haven will be open weekends through June 19, from 10am to 5pm. It is encouraged to call ahead to make sure there are no changes to the early-season schedule.

Maine "Zoo"

Located in Mount Vernon, Maine, Dew Haven describes itself as a "safe haven for our animals, and promoting society's education regarding animal wellness, respect, and conservation."

Even though the term zoo is utilized, it's not the "commercial zoo" that one would expect. DEW Haven started as a working farm and has transformed itself into a rescue and zoo. The safe haven has over 200 different species of animals from across the globe. This includes domestic animals like bobcats, bears, and turtles, to more exotic species like chimps, tigers, and lions.

"Yankee Jungle"

DEW Haven gained national attention when the sanctuary was highlighted on the Animal Planet show Yankee Jungle. The reality series gave an in-depth look at the work being done by the staff and interns at the safe haven. The series ran for two seasons.

While DEW Haven is only open during the weekends in the spring, the schedule will ultimately expand in the summer months. The expected schedule will be from Tuesday to Sunday. The fall months will see the zoo transition back into its weekend-only schedule.

The family-friendly facility has a detailed website with questions, ticket info, and other various tidbits to help out with, including a pretty cool gallery of the sanctuary's residents.

Here's hoping for another happy and healthy year for all those incredible animals.

