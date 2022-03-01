Governor wants Russian Booze Banned as Maine Stands with Ukraine

Governor Janet Mills is calling for a ban on Russian alcohol after declaring Maine's alliance with Ukraine.

Where Can I Find the Proclamation?

On Monday, Mills signed the proclamation that formally announces Maine's solidarity with Ukraine, against Russia's unprovoked invasion. She encourages all Maine people to join her in expressing their support for Ukraine and its people. One way that Mills wants to demonstrate that solidarity is by banning Russian-made alcohol in the state.

Can Governor Mills Actually Ban Russian Vodka?

In order for Russian vodka to be banned in Maine, it must be voted on by the State Liquor and Lottery Commission. While many Maine restaurants, bars, and retailers have already removed the spirits from their shelves, Mills says delisting it will prevent any additional Russian-made alcohol from making its way into the state.

I ask Maine people to join with me in expressing our support for Ukraine, for its people, and especially for our fellow Mainers with Ukrainian roots who are deeply worried about the safety and welfare of their loved ones right now. As we bear witness to the escalating tensions, I support the Biden Administration's efforts to implement aggressive sanctions that punish Russia and cripple its economy, and I call on the State Liquor and Lottery Commission to delist Russian-made vodka in Maine and ask that retailers join us in this symbolic but clear sign that Maine stands with Ukraine.

While the state does not own or operate any retail liquor states, Maine is one of 17 states that control the sale of spirits at the wholesale level.

What Russian-made Brands of Vodka are Currently Being Sold in Maine?

The only Russian-made brands sold in Maine include Russian Standard and Hammer + Sickle, which include the following brand names:

Russian Standard Original Russian Vodka

Russian Standard Gold Vodka

Russian Standard Platinum Vodka

Hammer + Sickle

All other Russian-branded spirits sold in Maine are manufactured at distilleries that are not located in Russia.

Mainers are encouraged to support local businesses, while sending a message to Russia, by choosing Maine-made vodka products.

