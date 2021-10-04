Maine Schools Struggling With Food Supply Issues

Maine schools all across the state are struggling to feed children due to supply chain issues according to a report by centralmaine.com

Some schools report only receiving half of the orders they place with the other half being tied up in back orders.

The same manufacturers and distributors that struggled to keep restaurants supplied during the summer months are now facing the same issues with schools, and the problem is not just a Maine issue, it is effecting schools and students around the country.

Labor shortages are almost as much of a concern as locating raw ingredients, from factory workers, to warehouse labor, to the truck drivers that transport the majority of our food. The slow down and delays are being felt everywhere.

Maine schools are adjusting to the "new normal" by adjusting and rewriting school menus to focus on the food the schools are able to get stockpiled. Schools are also putting in orders weeks ahead of time to hopefully balance out the need. The schools are becoming very creative with using what they have and adjusting meals to what they can get.

One healthier effect of the food shortage has been in the use of more fresh food, rather than canned or frozen versions of what they would normally buy. That also mean more deliveries and tighter rein on the fresh food they to obtain.

Experts can't agree on when this is most likely to return to "normal" or if it ever will.

