Last week (Oct. 1), Motley Crue digitally released a remastered version of their classic 1983 album, Shout at the Devil, as part of their ongoing 40th anniversary series of album remasters.

It's now available to stream alongside the previously released 40th Anniversary Remastered editions of the band's Dr. Feelgood (1989), Girls, Girls, Girls (1987) and Theatre of Pain (1985).

The series will culminate with a remastered Too Fast for Love, Motley Crue's 1981 debut, on the exact 40th anniversary of its release on Nov. 10. It was in 1981 that Crue formed in Los Angeles.

In highlighting the improved sound quality of Shout at the Devil, a press release for the remaster explains that "hits such as 'Looks That Kill,' 'Too Young to Fall in Love' and title track 'Shout at the Devil' are amplified on this version of the band's breakthrough album."

Shout at the Devil originally arrived on Sept. 26, 1983, via the band's then-label, Elektra. In 2003, the group first reissued it on their own Motley Records with bonus tracks. The 40th anniversary release comes by way of the act's new alliance with Better Noise Music.

"The fans were always right by our side," Crue previously shared in a statement looking back on their heyday, adding, "It went by in a flash."

"What [we] can't forget," they continued, "are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crueheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them, we are in debt, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Next year, Crue will head out on their rescheduled Stadium Tour, co-headlining concerts across North America with Def Leppard.

Motley Crue, Shout at the Devil (40th Anniversary Remastered)