Billie Eilish to Play Sally in Live-to-Film ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert

Danny Elfman is bringing A Nightmare Before Christmas to the concert stage later this month and he's lined up one of music's biggest stars to take on the role of Sally in the live-to-film concert production. Billie Eilish has joined in the festivities, and she'll sing "Sally's Song" with the aid of a backing orchestra at the event taking place at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium Oct. 29 and 31.

Danny Elfman, who composed the music for the original film, is also on board to portray Jack Skellington in the production, while other confirmed guests include "Weird Al" Yankovic and Ken Page singing the roles of Lock and Oogie Boogie.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the Nightmare crew," said Elfman in a statement. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"

The original Tim Burton film first debuted in 1993 and has become a staple of holiday (both Halloween and Christmas) viewing in the years since its arrival. For the film's 25th anniversary in 2018, Elfman previously brought the movie's music to life with the assistance of an orchestra and choir at the Hollywood Bowl. For that event, John Mauceri led the orchestra, and Mauceri will return to conduct the orchestra for this live-to-film event.

The news of Eilish's addition to the cast for this production shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The star has previously hinted at her love for Tim Burton's work posing with the director for a photo in 2020 (seen below), while Burton shared his admiration of Eilish, dropping in to deliver a question during a video Q&A with British Vogue (also seen below).

Tim Burton + Other Celebs Ask Billie Eilish Questions for British Vogue

Attendees for The Nightmare Before Christmas shows are encouraged to dress up as there is expected to be a costume contest and trick-or-treating taking place during the event. Tickets for the Oct. 29 date are currently sold out, while tickets remain available for the Oct. 31 show.

