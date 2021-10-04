The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information concerning a fatal crash early Saturday morning in New Limerick.

Sheriff's Deputies and the Houlton Ambulance Service responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the Drews Mills Road at around 7:30 a.m., according to Sheriff Shawn Gillen. The vehicle involved, a 2004 Subaru Forester, was traveling north when it crested a hill and went off the right-hand side of the road and struck a tree, Gillen said.

The operator and sole occupant of the SUV was identified as a 17-year-old from Linneus. Police said the teen was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the young man.

The crash remains under investigation but speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors, Sheriff Gillen said. The vehicle was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

Deputy Richard York is the primary investigator and is being assisted by Deputy Stewart Kennedy. The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this crash that may be helpful in the investigation, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.

We'll have more information as it becomes available. New Limerick is just west of Houlton. The Drews Mills Road was the site of a fatal crash just over a year ago. MORE HERE.

