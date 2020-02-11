Maine Ranks #13 for Fewest Robocalls in 2019

With robocalls on the rise, did you know that nearly half the calls made from US cell phones in 2019 were spam?

That's according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. Maine was the 13th least called state last year.

Provision Living analyzed robocall complaints in every state from the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry to find out where robocalls occurred most in 2019. They also went back as far as 2015. Here's what the data showed: