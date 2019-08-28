Maine Man Dies from Injuries From Motorcycle Accident

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A Maine man critically injured in a weekend motorcycle crash in Auburn has died.

Family members tell the Sun Journal that 27-year-old Matthew Smith, of Gray, died at a hospital where he was taken after the crash on Sunday.

According to Auburn police, Smith attempted to pass a line of vehicles in a no-passing zone and ended up laying the motorcycle down. Police say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

(Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com)