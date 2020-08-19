Maine Man Dies after Jumping from Moving Car

Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old southern Maine man who apparently jumped from a moving car in Scarborough late Saturday night.

Police say it appears David Sok jumped from a family member's car as it was slowing down to make a turn from Route 1 onto Pine Point Road.

He was found lying in the roadway. Sok suffered critical head injuries and later passed away at the hospital.

Scarborough police and State Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.