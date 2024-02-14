America’s Favorite Grocery Store Has Only One Location in Maine
While Maine boasts a variety of grocery stores, there is only one location of this extremely popular chain in the Pine Tree State.
Grocery shopping is a necessity, even if not always a desired one. The term 'groceries' has evolved over the years from simply meaning food and basics for the family to now encompassing a wide range of household items. Nowadays, grocery stores serve as one-stop shops for essentials like cleaning supplies, toiletries, pet care, and pharmacy products, in addition to food.
With the rise of the 'supermarket,' the traditional 'grocery store' has had to adapt to meet changing demands.
But before we get to America’s favorite grocery store, what is the least favorite in the country?
NewsBreak Contributor 'Coupons in the News' recently shared an article highlighting the 'Country's Favorite Grocery Stores - And The Least Favorite,’ based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index's latest annual ranking of American grocery chains. The ranking is based on survey respondents' satisfaction with their recent shopping experiences, revealing some eye-opening, if not a little surprising, results.
And before we take a look at the top of the list, it’s only fair that we cover the bottom of the list as well. According to the results, Walmart, with an index rating of 74, came in last place. There are 19 Walmart Supercenters in Maine as of October 2023.
So when it comes to America’s least favorite grocery store, there’s definitely no shortage in our Pine Tree State. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about America’s favorite grocery store.
On the flip side of the American Customer Satisfaction Index rating, first place isn’t as clear as last. H-E-B, Publix, and Costco share a three-way tie atop the grocery store industry with a rating of 85, the latter of which we have one of in our Pine Tree State, in Scarborough.
The three grocers overtook Trader Joe’s multiyear streak at the top of the trade. The former leader is next with a rating of 84. Oh, how the mighty fall, right?
Additionally, Costco isn’t just America’s favorite grocery store; it’s also one of the most affordable in the country.
The publication U.S. News recently released a list of 'the 7 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.,' and Costco was highlighted on that list as well.
Costco is relatively new to Maine, having opened its first location in our state in November 2023.
