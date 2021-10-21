Dump Truck Fire on I-95, Scarborough, Maine

A dump truck caught on fire on I-95 in Scarborough, Maine, Thursday morning, October 21 around 7:15 a.m. The Interstate was down to one lane in the area for about 30 minutes.

Maine State Police

The 50-year-old driver, Michelle Beaulieu from Springvale, Maine, and her passenger, 34-year-old Michael Mayer of Biddeford, Maine both made it out without injury, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police

Beaulieu saw smoke in the cabin of the truck as flames came through the floorboard. She pulled the Peterbilt over just beyond the on ramp before the whole cab caught fire. The incident happened near mile marker 42.

Maine State Police

The fire department put the fire out. Moss said nothing was left of the cab.

Interstate 95 was down to one lane for around a half an hour. Both north and south bound lanes were affected by the closure.

Maine State Police

The 2008 Peterbilt dump truck is owned by MCC LLC of Buxton.

The Maine Department of Public Safety is located at 45 Commerce Drive. Augusta, Maine, 04333.

The Maine Department of Public Safety is located at 45 Commerce Drive. Augusta, Maine, 04333.

