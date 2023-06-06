Here Are Some Hair Transplant Options for You in Maine

My dad was bald. My mom's father was bald. I've been fighting a losing battle since birth.

Maine is known for its natural beauty and permanent, picturesque landscapes. That being said, my hairline and our Pine Tree State do not have many things in common.

If you’re like me and have been noticing that your forehead has been growing, but don’t necessarily want to book an appointment tomorrow, know that it’s at least good to know your available options. I’ve compiled a list of different places that offer hairline relief in Maine, each with their own unique mission and commitment to helping individuals feel their best.

Get our free mobile app

Madeline's Hair Replacement

At Madeline's Hair Replacement in Saco, Maine, restoring confidence and self-esteem has been their passion for over half a century. Specializing in addressing thinning hair and medically induced hair loss, the team empathizes with individuals affected by conditions like chemotherapy, alopecia, medical conditions, and hereditary hair loss. Their unwavering dedication ensures that you not only look your best but also feel like your authentic self once again.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Bangor Plastic and Hand Surgery

Founded by Dr. David Branch in 2000, Bangor Plastic and Hand Surgery in Bangor has become a trusted name in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Their mission transcends physical transformation; driven by warmth and friendliness, their team supports patients in pursuing their cosmetic goals, exploring fresh ideas about appearance and rejuvenation, and finding solace during recovery from injury or illness. Dignity and confidentiality are paramount, while safe and advanced techniques ensure the enhancement of your natural beauty.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Maine Plastic Surgery

Maine Plastic Surgery, based in Portland, firmly believes that everyone is unique, with individual needs that deserve extraordinary care. Exemplifying this philosophy, they strive to provide unparalleled standards of excellence, quality, and compassion. Their skilled team's ultimate aim is to unleash the inherent beauty that resides within you. Their office stands ready to help you embark on a transformative journey toward self-assurance.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Maine Laser Skin Care

Maine Laser Skin Care has locations in Scarborough and Augusta. Among their arsenal of cosmetic services, they offer an innovative hair loss treatment that promotes natural hair regrowth. Utilizing cutting-edge Alma TED technology, this approach allows for better absorption of hair growth medications through the use of acoustic sound waves and air pressure, resulting in more noticeable results.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Hairbuilders of Portland

Hairbuilders of Portland, in Westbrook, specializes in non-surgical hair replacement, offering a haven for folks seeking to address baldness and hair loss. Their tranquil and respectful environment provides solace during the hair restoration journey. With a rich history spanning over three decades, Hairbuilders has transformed lives by helping both men and women regain their confidence. Whether you seek to add hair to thinning spots or yearn for a full head of hair, their experienced staff will look to guide you every step of the way.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Split Ends NSHR MPI, LLC

Split Ends NSHR MPI, LLC, located in Brewer, takes a comprehensive approach to hair loss solutions. Their team is committed to providing viable options tailored to your unique needs and lifestyle. Whether you're affected by male or female pattern baldness, diffused thinning, chemotherapy, alopecia, or scarring, Split Ends offers successful non-surgical hair replacement. Through open and personalized discussions, they strive to determine the best course of action to help you reclaim your natural appearance.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Hair Builders

Hair Builders in North Vassalboro understands the impact of thinning hair and alopecia areata on men and women alike. With over 40 years of experience, Hair Builders is adept at offering natural, non-surgical hair loss solutions. For them, the true reward lies in seeing their clients leave with newfound happiness and restored confidence.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Or just embrace it. Some people look really good bald.