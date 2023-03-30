There are a handful of true destination stores throughout the state of Maine. One of them is the Cabela's superstore right off the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough, Maine. And if you're someone who happens to have a cool $40 million bucks burning a hole in your pocket, that Cabela's could be yours.

Shared on Loopnet, the Cabela's store as well as the enormous parking lot and subsequent mini-mall are for sale as one large package. For fans of Cabela's that fear this means the end of the store, think again. While it's not a regular occurrence in Maine for a large retailer to be sold, it's a rather common practice in many other states. Investors move in and investors move out.

Built in 2008, the Cabela's in Scarborough remains the only location of the massive chain in Maine. As noted in the real estate listing, the store has been doing very well in terms of revenue and has several more lease options to remain in place for many years to come. In fact, with the new Scarborough Downs development moving ahead full throttle (which will include Maine's first CostCo location), you could argue the Cabela's plaza has never been more valuable.

The deterrent for a Cabela's sale right now is something everyone is facing; interest rates. High interest rates continue to plague everyday people attempting to buy homes, cars or anything else that requires financing. For a potential deal as substantial as this, high interest rates could be an end game.

