Maine Lobster Festival Canceled For 2021

The Maine Lobster Festival has officially announced that they will be canceling the 2021 festival with hopes to have it back, bigger and better than ever for 2022.

It may come as a shock to many when yesterday (3/30/21) the Maine Lobster Festival made an announcement on their Facebook page that the festival was indeed on, the dates were locked in for August 4th-8th and a link to the official Lobster Festival website even had places to buy tickets and to set-up volunteer opportunities.

However less than 6 hours later another Facebook post shut down all that was planned for the 2020 Maine Lobster Festival. Of course it is the pandemic to blame once again. The Lobster Festival says there is just no way they would be able to comply with CDC mandates, especially as it relates to serving food and the food tents.

The Lobster Festival did say they were extremely optimistic about having the festival go on this year but after exploring many different scenarios with local and state officials they concluded there was just no way to ensure that safety that needs to be in place for thew festival to go on in 2021.

So now the focus is on next year 2022 which will be the 75th anniversary of the festival, and they hope to have it be bigger and better than ever.

