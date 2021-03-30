New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39; and

two people 40-49.

All four cases are travel related.

The case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 30-39 and is travel related.

The case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 40-49 and is travel related.

The eight cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

All eight cases are contacts of previous cases.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have constantly adjusted our approach as we gathered new information,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “We will continue to respond nimbly and make decisions based on the recommendations of health experts to best protect all New Brunswickers.”

“As the only thing that is predictable about this pandemic is its unpredictability, we must continue to be flexible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “There will be more outbreaks and other challenges along the way, and when they occur we must respond surely and swiftly. We ask all New Brunswickers to be flexible as well, because that is how we will keep one another healthy and safe.”

Revised case count

Public Health is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

An individual previously identified as a case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) has been removed from the confirmed list of cases due to the identification of false positive results. The lab is working to determine the cause of the false positive.

When Public Health evaluates the results of its tests, it considers the epidemiological links and case information to determine the likelihood for these to be positive. In certain rare situations, such as this one, the results were not in keeping with the patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested. The individual involved is being informed of the negative result.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,601. Since yesterday, seven people have recovered for a total of 1,444 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 126. Five patients are hospitalized including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,406 tests were conducted for a total of 254,728.

AstraZeneca vaccination clinic in Saint John

Following guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI), the provincial government will be changing the eligibility of a previously-planned AstraZeneca vaccination clinic in Saint John. The clinic, being presented by Horizon Health Network, will now be open to anyone 55 and over who wishes to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To participate, you can register for an appointment online through the provincial government’s COVID vaccine website. Do not call a pharmacy to book an appointment for this clinic.

This clinic is being held in Saint John because that is where doses are currently located. Another 30,000 AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in New Brunswick over the coming week and more clinics will be opened to those 55 and older.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the areas designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level , under the province’s mandatory order.