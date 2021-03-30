Garbage Serve Up Fiery New Song ‘The Men Who Rule the World,’ Announce New Album
The state of the world in 2021 has certainly given Garbage plenty of things to address, and they're coming out firing with the new song "The Men Who Rule the World." The track is the lead single from their upcoming seventh studio album, No Gods No Masters, which is set to arrive on June 11.
“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in," state the group. "It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time. Major thanks and kudos to the genius Chilean artist and film director Javi Miamor for the incredible visual accompaniment to our brand new song!”
That song, "The Men Who Rule the World," is viewed as the band's "critique of the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world." Get a closer look at the song's lyrics and video below:
Garbage, "The Men Who Rule the World" Lyrics
The men who rule the world
Have made a fucking mess
The history of power
The worship of success
The king is in the counting house
He’s chairman of the board
The women who crowd the courtrooms all accused of being whores
Money money money money ha ha ha ha ha
The fleecing of the people
All the fucking time
They call it self-preservation
But we call it a crime
Tented cities on sidewalks underneath the clouds
Imaginary neighbours with plastic cups and paper crowns
Now let’s save all of the animals
Let’s save all the squid
Let’s load them onto the mothership with the elders and the kids
Save great works of genius
The birds the bugs the seeds
And make it a crime to tell a lie again
And watch those haters bleed
Stuck inside my head
Stuck inside my head
All the fucking time
The Violator
Hate the violator
The violator
Destroy the violator
As for the album, it will follow themes of “capitalism, lust, loss and grief.” No Gods No Masters is set to arrive on June 11 and pre-orders are available at this location. Check out the artwork and album track listing below.
Garbage, No Gods No Masters Album Art + Track Listing
01. "The Men Who Rule The World"
02. "The Creeps"
03. "Uncomfortably Me"
04. "Wolves"
05. "Waiting for God"
06. "Godhead"
07. "Anonymous XXX"
08. "A Woman Destroyed"
09. "Flipping the Bird"
10. "No Gods No Masters"
11. "This City Will Kill You"
Deluxe Edition: Bonus Tracks
12. "No Horses"
13. "Starman"
14. "Girls Talk" (feat. Brody Dalle)
15. "Because the Night" (feat. Screaming Females)
16. "On Fire"
17. "The Chemicals" (feat. Brian Aubert)
18. "Destroying Angels" (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka)
19. "Time Will Destroy" Everything