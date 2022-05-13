Maine Golfers List the Best Courses in the State for a Round of 18

Golf season has hit Maine this weekend

Finally, after what seemed like forever for Spring to have finally sprung, we were truly blessed with amazing Spring (and even a bit of Summer) weather this past weekend, especially today and tomorrow. And with that gorgeous weather both inland and on the coast in Maine, comes the perfect time to finally start booking a tee time (or two...or twenty). Whether you're planning on a quick round of 9 or going all out and battling the heat with a full 18 today and tomorrow (or saving it for Sunday when the weather will be a bit cooler), we're truly blessed with a lot of places to try and hit 'em straight.

Maine has over 100 courses to choose from

According to a 2020 article published in GOLF Magazine, Maine has a total of 132 golf courses to choose from. As with any area in the country, some courses are much better than others, whether it's the ease or difficulty of the course, maintenance of the grounds, and just overall popularity. With the weather warming up and Mainers wanting to get out and about more in general, we polled Mainers on their favorite golf courses to play a round at and why.

