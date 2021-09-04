Maine COVID-19 Cases Remain High at Start of Labor Day Weekend

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 491 new coronavirus cases in the state, with no additional deaths.

The CDC estimates there are over 4,400 active COVID-19 cases across the state as the long Labor Day weekend begins. Penobscot County accounts for about 20% of those infections with an estimated 912 active cases, including 79 in Saturday's report. Aroostook County added 36 new cases on Saturday for an estimated 400 active cases.

Health officials say of the people now infected with the virus in Maine, about 1 in 5 are under the age of 20.

Currently, 163 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 62 patients in intensive care. Officials say about 90% of the patients admitted to Maine hospitals were not vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, rising from an average of 164 new cases per day to 316 new cases per day.

Nearly 72% of eligible Maine residents –12 and older– have received their final dose of the vaccine. Aroostook County's vaccination rate is considerably lower at 64.6% of the eligible population, according the state's vaccination dashboard.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries on Friday. The number of active cases in the province is now at 126 with three people in hospital. Officials say 75.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated.