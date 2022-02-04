8 Citizen Scientist Projects To Be A Part of Here In Maine

Be a part of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Citizen Science club by checking out the Citizen Science Portal.

Help track the wildlife found here in Maine while you already feed your curiosity of the Maine around you. Interested Mainers who already take to nature and are interested in the species that live around us can take part in helping the Scientists of Maine become more informed through your findings and analysis

Here are the different programs available on the Citizen Science Projects Portal.

This project is looking to find how many breeding and wintering birds are here in Maine and where they are located throughout the state. This is a five-year program that began in 2018.

This project has you 'adopt-a-colony' where you monitor a colony in the state and record the activity of the colony's growth.

As the project says, you are observing the bird species around Maine's rivers. The project looks to expand awareness and help with conservation efforts of the environment and species that live around Maine's river ecosystems.

Started in 2015, this project looks to better understand the bumblebee population in the State of Maine, specifically its diversity, distribution and to build conservation of the species.

Maine's large amount of amphibious and reptilian species are largely unknown by many of us citizens of Maine and this project is looking to uncover and discover these species, perhaps finding endangered species or threatened species in the process.

Volunteers statewide have discovered 10 new state species of damselfly and dragonflies throughout Maine since 1998 in this survey program. 200 volunteers have participated but there are many more to seek and discover, including three endangered or threatened species and 25 species of special concern.

Started in 2007, this survey is looking for citizens to help fill the gaps of information regarding Maine's butterflies, specifically where they are, their numbers, and their activity throughout the seasons. One in five of Maine's butterflies are considered extinct, endangered or of special concern. Citizen scientists can help bring the data to help conserve and protect butterfly species of Maine with their efforts and findings.

Keep an eye out for Maine's native rabbits by taking your citizen scientist observations to this project. The New England Cottontail's population has made this species endangered in 2007 with a population of around 300 individuals. Your observations help bring conservation efforts to helping this Maine native species and the environments they thrive in across the State of Maine.

For more information on the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's Citizen Science projects, visit the 'Citizen Science Portal' on the Maine.gov website.

