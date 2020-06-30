Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Tuesday 34 new cases of COVID-19. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,253 cases with 2,646 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 105.

In Aroostook County, public safety personnel tested negative in Fort Fairfield after concerns of exposure to the virus during a training exercise. Also, in the Houlton area, one additional person tested positive after 301 tests were done after four EMS members and a firefighter tested positive.

In southern Maine, an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail was confirmed Tuesday to have COVID-19. Monday, at least 3 people from BIW tested positive.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

