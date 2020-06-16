Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Renee Nelson

The Maine CDC said there are 9 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Maine has 2.819 cases with 2,233 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 case; Piscataquis & Washington Counties each have 1.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most in the state with 57 deaths and 1,450 cases.

There have been 11 deaths in York County from COVID-19. There are 450 cases with 368 recovered.

Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,8192,4993202,233321101

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin428313344
Aroostook10941
Cumberland1,4501,13115657
Franklin373421
Hancock131011
Kennebec137114259
Knox232021
Lincoln21182
Oxford34281
Penobscot10197182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2521
Waldo5540514
Washington11
York4503686611
Unknown3
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2903,4413,731
Negative5,71569,51675,231
Indeterminate8114122
Total6,01373,07179,084
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized30
    In Critical Care10
        On a Ventilator6
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds160
Total Critical Care Beds401
Available Ventilators257
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441
