Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 9 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.
Maine has 2.819 cases with 2,233 recovered. One hundred-one people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases; Hancock County has 13 case; Piscataquis & Washington Counties each have 1.
Cumberland County has been impacted the most in the state with 57 deaths and 1,450 cases.
There have been 11 deaths in York County from COVID-19. There are 450 cases with 368 recovered.
Maine’s confirmed cases are listed by zip codes (see below).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,819
|2,499
|320
|2,233
|321
|101
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|428
|313
|34
|4
|Aroostook
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,450
|1,131
|156
|57
|Franklin
|37
|34
|2
|1
|Hancock
|13
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|137
|114
|25
|9
|Knox
|23
|20
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|18
|2
|Oxford
|34
|28
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|97
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|21
|Waldo
|55
|40
|5
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|450
|368
|66
|11
|Unknown
|3
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|290
|3,441
|3,731
|Negative
|5,715
|69,516
|75,231
|Indeterminate
|8
|114
|122
|Total
|6,013
|73,071
|79,084
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|30
|In Critical Care
|10
|On a Ventilator
|6
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|160
|Total Critical Care Beds
|401
|Available Ventilators
|257
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|441
