Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 30 new cases of the coronavirus. There are no deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

Maine has 2.667 cases with 2,062 recovered. One hundred people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 8 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Androscoggin County has 3 deaths with 397 cases. Two hundred-eighty people have recovered.

York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 11, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,6672,3802872,062308100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin397280333
Aroostook10841
Cumberland1,3611,02014957
Franklin363321
Hancock121011
Kennebec133113259
Knox211821
Lincoln20172
Oxford31271
Penobscot10196182
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30285
Somerset2522
Waldo5539414
Washington11
York4313496211
Unknown2
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive2613,2483,509
Negative5,07162,79067,861
Indeterminate8108116
Total5,34066,14671,486
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized29
    In Critical Care12
        On a Ventilator5
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds153
Total Critical Care Beds397
Available Ventilators258
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators441
