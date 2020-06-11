Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 30 new cases of the coronavirus. There are no deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.
Maine has 2.667 cases with 2,062 recovered. One hundred people have died from the virus.
Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 8 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.
Androscoggin County has 3 deaths with 397 cases. Two hundred-eighty people have recovered.
York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.
Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Read the latest on the coronavirus in Maine:
- AR Gould Hospital Relaxes Visitor Policy; All Services Reopen
- Maine State of Civil Emergency Extended For 30 Days
- The Cumberland County Fair Will Not Happen In 2020
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 11, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|2,667
|2,380
|287
|2,062
|308
|100
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|397
|280
|33
|3
|Aroostook
|10
|8
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|1,361
|1,020
|149
|57
|Franklin
|36
|33
|2
|1
|Hancock
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|133
|113
|25
|9
|Knox
|21
|18
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|20
|17
|2
|Oxford
|31
|27
|1
|Penobscot
|101
|96
|18
|2
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|30
|28
|5
|Somerset
|25
|22
|Waldo
|55
|39
|4
|14
|Washington
|1
|1
|York
|431
|349
|62
|11
|Unknown
|2
|All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
|Result
|Antibody
|Molecular Testing
|Total
|Positive
|261
|3,248
|3,509
|Negative
|5,071
|62,790
|67,861
|Indeterminate
|8
|108
|116
|Total
|5,340
|66,146
|71,486
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|29
|In Critical Care
|12
|On a Ventilator
|5
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|153
|Total Critical Care Beds
|397
|Available Ventilators
|258
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|441