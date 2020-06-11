Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 30 new cases of the coronavirus. There are no deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

Maine has 2.667 cases with 2,062 recovered. One hundred people have died from the virus.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases with 8 people recovered. Four are hospitalized. There is one death due to the coronavirus.

Androscoggin County has 3 deaths with 397 cases. Two hundred-eighty people have recovered.

York County has 431 COVID-19 cases with 349 recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Confirmed cases in state are listed by zip codes (see below).

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 11, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,667 2,380 287 2,062 308 100

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 397 280 33 3 Aroostook 10 8 4 1 Cumberland 1,361 1,020 149 57 Franklin 36 33 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 133 113 25 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 31 27 1 Penobscot 101 96 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 25 22 Waldo 55 39 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 431 349 62 11 Unknown 2

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 261 3,248 3,509 Negative 5,071 62,790 67,861 Indeterminate 8 108 116 Total 5,340 66,146 71,486

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 29 In Critical Care 12 On a Ventilator 5 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 153 Total Critical Care Beds 397 Available Ventilators 258 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 441