Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 42 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, said the Maine CDC. There were no deaths from COVID-19.

Maine has a total of 2.524 cases. The number of people recovered is 1,845. Ninety-eight people have died from the virus.

The confirmed cases in Maine are listed by zip codes (see below).

Cumberland has 1,290 cases, 898 recovered with 141 in the hospital. Fifty-five people have died.

Four people are hospitalized in Aroostook County with 10 confirmed cases. Seven have recovered. There has been one death.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: June 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,524 2,253 271 1,845 296 98

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 346 231 31 3 Aroostook 10 7 4 1 Cumberland 1,290 898 141 55 Franklin 36 32 2 1 Hancock 12 10 1 1 Kennebec 130 110 23 9 Knox 21 18 2 1 Lincoln 20 17 2 Oxford 32 20 1 Penobscot 101 94 18 2 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 30 28 5 Somerset 22 21 Waldo 52 36 4 14 Washington 1 1 York 420 321 62 11 Unknown 0

All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine Result Antibody Molecular Testing Total Positive 247 3,049 3,296 Negative 4,555 56,399 60,954 Indeterminate 8 104 112 Total 4,810 59,552 64,362

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 35 In Critical Care 14 On a Ventilator 7 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 145 Total Critical Care Beds 397 Available Ventilators 242 Total Ventilators 316 Alternative Ventilators 441