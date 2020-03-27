Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

A man in his 80s from Cumberland County is the first person in Maine to die after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Janet Mills called it a sad day for the State of Maine and extended her condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Governor urged people to stay home during this pandemic and to strictly adhere to physical distancing to help slow the spread of the corona virus.

It's now been over two weeks since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Maine.

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maine today, bringing the statewide total to 168. The state still faces a considerable backlog of test samples awaiting analysis.

The Maine CDC says 16 health care workers are among the sick.

A majority of the people infected are over the age of 50. Health officials say 22 people are currently hospitalized in Maine as a result of the new coronavirus.

Twenty-four people have recovered since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 12th.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 168 3,394

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 4 2% 20s 17 10% 30s 13 8% 40s 27 16% 50s 32 19% 60s 38 23% 70s 22 13% 80+ 15 9%