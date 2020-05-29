Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in the state Friday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

Aroostook County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has been one death. Seven people have recovered with four in the hospital.

The state has 2,226 confirmed cases. The number of people who have recovered is 1,971. There have been 85 deaths.

Fifty-three people are in the hospital with 18 in critical care.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
2,2261,9712551,45827085
All Reported COVID-19 Tests in Maine
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive1982,5632,761
Negative3,46343,48046,943
Indeterminate88088
Total3,66946,12349,792
Labs Reported Electronically for Percent Positivity Calculations
ResultAntibodyMolecular TestingTotal
Positive1682,4152,583
Negative3,46243,46746,929
Indeterminate87987
Total3,63845,96149,599
Percent Positive4.625.255.21
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin269140262
Aroostook10741
Cumberland1,11768312647
Franklin362921
Hancock111011
Kennebec128103239
Knox20182
Lincoln20132
Oxford32171
Penobscot10090171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc30215
Somerset2217
Waldo5136414
Washington22
York373271579
Unknown40
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized53
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds138
Total Critical Care Beds395
Available Ventilators241
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators441
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<201054.7%
20s28812.9%
30s30213.6%
40s34715.6%
50s41218.5%
60s30413.7%
70s23110.4%
80+23710.6%
