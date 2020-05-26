Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 35 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday. There was one death in the past 24 hours.

There are 2.109 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,318. The state has 79 deaths.

Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There has been on death.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 1.056. Kennebec County has 128 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 247 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 2,109 1,894 215 1,318 258 79

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 60 In Critical Care 26 On a Ventilator 13 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 157 Total Critical Care Beds 394 Available Ventilators 238 Total Ventilators 315 Alternative Ventilators 439

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 247 105 24 2 Aroostook 8 7 2 1 Cumberland 1,056 613 119 41 Franklin 36 28 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 128 100 23 9 Knox 20 18 2 Lincoln 20 12 2 Oxford 22 17 1 Penobscot 99 83 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 28 19 5 Somerset 21 16 Waldo 51 36 4 14 Washington 2 2 York 359 252 56 9 Unknown 0

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 94 4.5% 20s 263 12.5% 30s 286 13.6% 40s 323 15.3% 50s 387 18.3% 60s 295 14.0% 70s 226 10.7% 80+ 235 11.1%

Result Antibody PCR Total Positive 177 2,201 2,378 Negative 2,704 35,450 38,154 Indeterminate 3 74 77 Total 2,884 37,725 40,609