Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 58 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,877 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,145. The state has 73 deaths.

Maine currently has 177 positive antibody tests with 2,704 negative antibody tests.

Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There are no deaths reported.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 919. Kennebec County has 123 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 202 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,877 1,678 199 1,145 235 73

Result Antibody PCR Total Positive 177 2,201 2,378 Negative 2,704 35,450 38,154 Indeterminate 3 74 77 Total 2,884 37,725 40,609

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 41 In Critical Care 21 On a Ventilator 12 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 165 Total Critical Care Beds 387 Available Ventilators 252 Total Ventilators 318 Alternative Ventilators 439

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 202 78 23 2 Aroostook 8 6 2 Cumberland 919 514 105 38 Franklin 35 24 2 1 Hancock 11 9 1 1 Kennebec 123 92 20 8 Knox 20 17 2 Lincoln 18 12 1 Oxford 18 16 1 Penobscot 98 83 17 1 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 28 18 5 Somerset 20 16 Waldo 51 35 3 14 Washington 2 2 York 320 222 53 8 Unknown 3

Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 79 4.2% 20s 229 12.2% 30s 253 13.5% 40s 292 15.6% 50s 351 18.7% 60s 277 14.8% 70s 200 10.7% 80+ 196 10.4%