Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 58 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,877 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,145. The state has 73 deaths.

Maine currently has 177 positive antibody tests with 2,704 negative antibody tests.

Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There are no deaths reported.

Cumberland County has the most cases with 919. Kennebec County has 123 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 202 confirmed cases.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,8771,6781991,14523573
ResultAntibodyPCRTotal
Positive1772,2012,378
Negative2,70435,45038,154
Indeterminate37477
Total2,88437,72540,609
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized41
    In Critical Care21
        On a Ventilator12
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds165
Total Critical Care Beds387
Available Ventilators252
Total Ventilators318
Alternative Ventilators439
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyCasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin20278232
Aroostook862
Cumberland91951410538
Franklin352421
Hancock11911
Kennebec12392208
Knox20172
Lincoln18121
Oxford18161
Penobscot9883171
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc28185
Somerset2016
Waldo5135314
Washington22
York320222538
Unknown3
Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20794.2%
20s22912.2%
30s25313.5%
40s29215.6%
50s35118.7%
60s27714.8%
70s20010.7%
80+19610.4%
