Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 58 new cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday. There no deaths in the past 24 hours.
There are 1,877 confirmed cases in the state. The number of people who have recovered is 1,145. The state has 73 deaths.
Maine currently has 177 positive antibody tests with 2,704 negative antibody tests.
Aroostook County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six people have recovered with two hospitalizations. There are no deaths reported.
Cumberland County has the most cases with 919. Kennebec County has 123 people with the coronavirus. Androscoggin has 202 confirmed cases.
Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,877
|1,678
|199
|1,145
|235
|73
|Result
|Antibody
|PCR
|Total
|Positive
|177
|2,201
|2,378
|Negative
|2,704
|35,450
|38,154
|Indeterminate
|3
|74
|77
|Total
|2,884
|37,725
|40,609
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|41
|In Critical Care
|21
|On a Ventilator
|12
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|165
|Total Critical Care Beds
|387
|Available Ventilators
|252
|Total Ventilators
|318
|Alternative Ventilators
|439
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|202
|78
|23
|2
|Aroostook
|8
|6
|2
|Cumberland
|919
|514
|105
|38
|Franklin
|35
|24
|2
|1
|Hancock
|11
|9
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|123
|92
|20
|8
|Knox
|20
|17
|2
|Lincoln
|18
|12
|1
|Oxford
|18
|16
|1
|Penobscot
|98
|83
|17
|1
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|28
|18
|5
|Somerset
|20
|16
|Waldo
|51
|35
|3
|14
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|320
|222
|53
|8
|Unknown
|3
|Cumulative COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|79
|4.2%
|20s
|229
|12.2%
|30s
|253
|13.5%
|40s
|292
|15.6%
|50s
|351
|18.7%
|60s
|277
|14.8%
|70s
|200
|10.7%
|80+
|196
|10.4%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app