Maine CDC COVID-19 Update, March 25

As of March 25 at 11:30 am, Maine health officials reported another 24 cases of the new coronavirus in the state, with the heaviest concentration in Cumberland County.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, said Wednesday morning that the total number of cases statewide is now 142, spread across 10 counties.There are no confirmed cases reported in Aroostook County

The uptick in confirmed infections comes a day after Gov. Janet Mills took her strongest step yet to slow the spread of the virus, ordering most non-essential businesses to close their doors for the next two weeks.

In Portland, city officials went one step further, ordering residents to stay at home for the next five days, unless they absolutely need food or other essential service. Portland residents can face a fine of $500 for violating the stay at home order.

In her executive order, Governor Mills says businesses should try to have as many employees as possible work remotely. She says essential businesses, such as retail stores, should limit the number of customers in stores at a time and step up curbside pickup and delivery services.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 142 3,177

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County Updated: March 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM County Confirmed Recovered Androscoggin 4 2 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 87 5 Franklin 0 Hancock 0 Kennebec 5 Knox 1 Lincoln 5 Oxford 6 Penobscot 4 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 4 Somerset 0 Waldo 1 Washington 0 York 23 Unknown 2

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: March 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 3 2% 20s 15 11% 30s 10 7% 40s 23 16% 50s 27 19% 60s 33 23% 70s 19 13% 80+ 12 9%

Confirmed Cases by Sex Updated: March 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM Sex Count Percentage Male 69 49% Female 73 51%