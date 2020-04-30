Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 42 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases in the state. Over half of those people have recovered.

More than 25 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in Maine and over half of the deaths are associated with nursing facilities or other congregate living centers.

The number of individuals with negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine as of April 29 is 19,546.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,095 631 170 53

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 35 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 8 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 171 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 286 Total Ventilators 313 Alternative Ventilators 397

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 48 27 11 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 486 281 70 26 Franklin 27 8 1 1 Hancock 10 8 1 Kennebec 104 36 16 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 13 10 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 78 43 14 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 12 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 48 24 3 11 Washington 2 2 York 205 137 45 7 Unknown 1

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 25 2.3% 20s 114 10.4% 30s 116 10.6% 40s 156 14.2% 50s 209 19.1% 60s 188 17.2% 70s 148 13.5% 80+ 139 12.7%