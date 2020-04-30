Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 42 more verified cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
In the past seven weeks, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases in the state. Over half of those people have recovered.
More than 25 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in Maine and over half of the deaths are associated with nursing facilities or other congregate living centers.
The number of individuals with negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine as of April 29 is 19,546.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|1,095
|631
|170
|53
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|35
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|8
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|171
|Total Critical Care Beds
|330
|Available Ventilators
|286
|Total Ventilators
|313
|Alternative Ventilators
|397
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|48
|27
|11
|2
|Aroostook
|5
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|486
|281
|70
|26
|Franklin
|27
|8
|1
|1
|Hancock
|10
|8
|1
|Kennebec
|104
|36
|16
|6
|Knox
|16
|13
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|10
|Oxford
|15
|12
|1
|Penobscot
|78
|43
|14
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|19
|12
|5
|Somerset
|17
|14
|Waldo
|48
|24
|3
|11
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|205
|137
|45
|7
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|25
|2.3%
|20s
|114
|10.4%
|30s
|116
|10.6%
|40s
|156
|14.2%
|50s
|209
|19.1%
|60s
|188
|17.2%
|70s
|148
|13.5%
|80+
|139
|12.7%
