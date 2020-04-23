Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.
In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 44 Maine residents.
There have now been 937 confirmed cases in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|937
|485
|150
|44
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|42
|In Critical Care
|18
|On a Ventilator
|11
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|158
|Total Critical Care Beds
|306
|Available Ventilators
|281
|Total Ventilators
|333
|Alternative Ventilators
|367
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|37
|21
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|3
|1
|Cumberland
|414
|225
|61
|23
|Franklin
|14
|6
|1
|Hancock
|8
|4
|1
|Kennebec
|100
|24
|14
|4
|Knox
|13
|8
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|9
|Oxford
|14
|11
|1
|Penobscot
|49
|33
|9
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|17
|10
|5
|Somerset
|16
|5
|Waldo
|47
|17
|3
|10
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|190
|108
|42
|6
|Unknown
|0
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|19
|2.0%
|20s
|94
|10.0%
|30s
|101
|10.8%
|40s
|124
|13.2%
|50s
|180
|19.2%
|60s
|164
|17.5%
|70s
|135
|14.4%
|80+
|120
|12.8%
