Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.

In the past 4 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 44 Maine residents.

There have now been 937 confirmed cases in the state and more than half of those people have recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 937 485 150 44

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 42 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 158 Total Critical Care Beds 306 Available Ventilators 281 Total Ventilators 333 Alternative Ventilators 367

Maine CDC

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 37 21 11 1 Aroostook 3 1 Cumberland 414 225 61 23 Franklin 14 6 1 Hancock 8 4 1 Kennebec 100 24 14 4 Knox 13 8 2 Lincoln 12 9 Oxford 14 11 1 Penobscot 49 33 9 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 17 10 5 Somerset 16 5 Waldo 47 17 3 10 Washington 2 2 York 190 108 42 6 Unknown 0

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 19 2.0% 20s 94 10.0% 30s 101 10.8% 40s 124 13.2% 50s 180 19.2% 60s 164 17.5% 70s 135 14.4% 80+ 120 12.8%