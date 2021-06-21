Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Monday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes just 18 new coronavirus cases across the state. Aroostook County has one new infection. There are an estimated 480 known active COVID cases in the state with 29 people hospitalized. Maine's seven day average for new cases is down to about 36 per day. So far, nearly 65% of Maine residents 12 and over have received a final dose of the COVID vaccine. In Aroostook County, about 57% of the population is vaccinated.

There are 68,844 confirmed cases.

2,063 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 854.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,896 confirmed cases. There are currently 80 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 48 deaths in the County.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

The case rate in Aroostook County is 282.5 for every 10,000 people. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists probable and confirmed cases in each county. Aroostook County has 1,434 confirmed cases with 462 probable cases. See the Maine CDC Chart for additional information.

The case rate for neighboring Penobscot County is 418.3 for every 10,000 people. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention lists probable and confirmed cases in each county. Penobscot County has 4,632 confirmed cases with 1,959 probable cases. See the Maine CDC Chart for additional information.