Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes 65 new coronavirus cases and no deaths. Aroostook County has one new case reported today and five this week. There are now an estimated 840 active infections in Maine. Maine health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the deadly virus. So far, just over 54% of Maine residents have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Janet Mills administration expects all schools to resume full-time, in-person learning in the fall. The Maine Department of Education also told the school districts that physical distancing requirements will be relaxed next school year. It also encouraged schools to participate in a free testing program designed to protect students who aren't yet old enough to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The state’s policy of requiring masks in schools hasn't changed.

Confirmed Cases: 68,449

Deaths: 843

Hospitalizations: 2,044

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,882 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 46 deaths in the County. There have been 79 people hospitalized from the virus.

