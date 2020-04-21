Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 36 mostly elderly Maine residents.
There have now been 888 confirmed cases in the state, with about half of those still active.
Forty people are hospitalized as of Tuesday.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|888
|443
|139
|36
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|36
|19
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|386
|212
|59
|17
|Franklin
|13
|5
|1
|Hancock
|6
|2
|1
|Kennebec
|97
|24
|14
|4
|Knox
|13
|8
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|8
|Oxford
|14
|10
|1
|Penobscot
|46
|32
|8
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|17
|9
|5
|Somerset
|16
|4
|Waldo
|43
|5
|1
|8
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|183
|101
|36
|6
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|18
|2.0%
|20s
|87
|9.8%
|30s
|93
|10.5%
|40s
|119
|13.4%
|50s
|172
|19.4%
|60s
|152
|17.1%
|70s
|130
|14.6%
|80+
|117
|13.2%
