Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.

In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 36 mostly elderly Maine residents.

There have now been 888 confirmed cases in the state, with about half of those still active.

Forty people are hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 888 443 139 36

Maine CDC

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 36 19 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 386 212 59 17 Franklin 13 5 1 Hancock 6 2 1 Kennebec 97 24 14 4 Knox 13 8 2 Lincoln 12 8 Oxford 14 10 1 Penobscot 46 32 8 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 17 9 5 Somerset 16 4 Waldo 43 5 1 8 Washington 2 2 York 183 101 36 6 Unknown 1

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 18 2.0% 20s 87 9.8% 30s 93 10.5% 40s 119 13.4% 50s 172 19.4% 60s 152 17.1% 70s 130 14.6% 80+ 117 13.2%