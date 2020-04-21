Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Maine CDC

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.

In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the disease has claimed the lives of 36 mostly elderly Maine residents.

There have now been 888 confirmed cases in the state, with about half of those still active.

Forty people are hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
88844313936
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3619111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3862125917
Franklin1351
Hancock621
Kennebec9724144
Knox1382
Lincoln128
Oxford14101
Penobscot46328
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc1795
Somerset164
Waldo43518
Washington22
York183101366
Unknown1
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20182.0%
20s879.8%
30s9310.5%
40s11913.4%
50s17219.4%
60s15217.1%
70s13014.6%
80+11713.2%
