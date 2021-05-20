Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting nine COVID-related deaths Thursday and 219 new coronavirus infections. Aroostook County has six new cases today.

So far, nearly 56% of Maine residents age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine.Newcastle, Maine is leading the pack according to the latest CDC data. As of Monday, 99% of the town's eligible population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Damariscotta is a close second with 93%.

In Aroostook County, several municipalities, including Mapleton, Mars Hill, Presque Isle, Caribou, Van Buren, Fort Kent and Madawaska currently report at least 60% of their residents have received at least their first shot.

  • Maine now has 66,534 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 816.
  • A total of 1,962 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,808 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Seventy people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC hosts a media briefing at 2:00 PM every Wednesday. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top