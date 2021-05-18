Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Tuesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control lists two COVID-related deaths and 199 new coronavirus infections. Aroostook County has three new cases after averaging about 12 per day last week.

The number of new infections in the state has dipped below 200 for four consecutive days. Meanwhile, Maine's vaccination effort continues with a focus on younger people. Currently 54% of the population age 12 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Last week, hospitals and pharmacies in Maine administered an average of just over 8,400 shots per day.

Confirmed Cases: 66,113

Deaths: 805

Hospitalizations: 1,947

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,798 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 70 people hospitalized from the virus.

