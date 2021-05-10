Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 214 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths. Aroostook County has 13 new cases today, following 15 new cases reported Sunday.

There are 64,208 confirmed cases.

1,899 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 795.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,738 confirmed cases. There are currently 70 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

