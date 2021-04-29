Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday is reporting four COVID-related deaths and 254 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has 11 new cases today and 45 cases this week.

Over a half million Maine residents age 16 and older have received their final dose of the COVID vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for young people age 16 and 17. Anyone 18 and older can get the Pfizer, Moderna, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are 60,945 confirmed cases.

1,840 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 782.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,664 confirmed cases. There are currently 69 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).