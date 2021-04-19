Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

New coronavirus cases in Maine have been dropping after topping 500 for four straight days last week. The Maine Center for Disease Control today is reporting 260 new infections Monday and two deaths in the state. Aroostook County is reporting just one new case.

Gov. Janet Mills says half of the state's population age 16 and over has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mills said that amount includes 38% of eligible residents who received their final dose. Jeanne Lambrew, the state's health commissioner, says Maine is approaching 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered into the arms of residents.

Confirmed Cases: 57,545

Deaths: 767

Hospitalizations: 1,772

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,561 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 66 people hospitalized from the virus.

