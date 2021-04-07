Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Wednesday’s report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows one more COVID-related death in the state and 401 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has three new cases today. The CDC says so far, over 325,000 Maine residents have received their final COVID vaccine dose. That represents about 29% of the population age 16 and older. Maine officials say the state is going to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get coronavirus vaccines to residents in rural and under-served communities. The governor’s office says a mobile clinic will deliver vaccines to communities in remote areas. The mobile unit will be only the second of its kind in New England.

Maine now has 52,677 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 747.

A total of 1,711 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,444 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-four people are hospitalized. There have been 44 deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).