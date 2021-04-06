Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Tuesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 290 new coronavirus cases across the state and no deaths.

Aroostook County has three new cases today. Maine's seven-day rolling average has risen to over 275 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, Maine is opening up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older beginning Wednesday. The CDC says so far, about 317,000 Maine residents have received their final vaccine dose. That represents 28% of the population.

Cary Medical Center is taking appointments for anyone age 18 and up to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can schedule online at carymedicalcenter.org or pineshealth.org.

Maine now has 52,276 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 746.

A total of 1,705 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,441 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-four people are hospitalized. There have been 44 deaths.

